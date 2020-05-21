Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is a spot on Boston’s farm in Garrett Mitchell’s future?

MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo predicted Wednesday in his latest MLB mock draft the Red Sox would select the UCLA outfielder with the 17th overall pick. Mitchell’s talent has caught scouts’ eyes, but concerns over the 21-year-old’s consistency and health have cast some doubt over his draft stock.

“Mitchell continues to be among the toughest players to place in a projection because his raw tools are undeniable, but his performance (especially power-wise) has been spotty and teams need to find a comfort level with taking a player with Type 1 Diabetes in the first round,” Mayo wrote. “Boston could go the high school pitching route with someone like (Refugio, Texas, High School’s) Jared Kelley here.”

Mitchell batted .327 with six home runs and 81 RBIs in 477 at-bats and also stole 28 bases in two-plus seasons at UCLA.

MLB.com’s Jim Callis predicted last week in his MLB mock draft the San Francisco Giants would select Mitchell with the 13th overall pick. Mayo in late April wrote in his previous MLB mock draft the Los Angeles Angels would pick Mitchell with the 10th overall pick.

We don’t know whether Callis’ and Mayo’s belief that Mitchell’s draft position actually is true, but we won’t have to wait long to find out. The 2020 MLB Draft reportedly will take place June 10 and 11 and it will be a virtual event.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images