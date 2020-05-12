Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Things may look extremely different if the 2020 Major League Baseball season is played.

MLB owners approved and sent a proposal to the MLB Players’ Association for a potential 2020 season that reportedly would feature an 82-game season, to go along with even potentially implementing a universal designated hitter rule in order to help preserve pitchers in the abbreviated season.

There’s no definitive timeline at the moment if the season will commence, but commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly will present the proposal to players Tuesday.

For more, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours” presented by People’s United Bank.