Sorry, guys. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez aren’t going to be Major League Baseball owners any time soon.

The New York power couple no longer is interested in purchasing the Mets, sources tell The New York Post’s Thornton McEnery. And there reportedly are a couple of reasons why.

For one, negotiations with potential partners simply fell through. Rodriguez and Lopez initially had engaged biotech billionaire Wayne Rothbaum in hopes of having him join the transaction, but Rothbaum refused to join the deal unless it was a big discount.

In fact, a source close to Rothbaum told McEnery said the relationship between the two parties “soured fast.”

“The Rothbaum thing soured fast,” the source said. “He was not their first choice, but he was the first to agree to next steps.”

Another major issue, however, appears to be the Wilpons’ hesitation to part ways with SportsNet New York. The family currently controls 65 percent of the regional sports network and is one of the only money-making ventures tied to the Mets at the moment.

And without SNY included in the deal, however, it will be difficult to purchase the franchise without billions of dollars in the bank.

But hey, it was fun while it lasted.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images