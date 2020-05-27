Major League Baseball apparently has dropped its revenue-sharing idea in hopes of attracting players with another proposal.

The league currently is offering to pay players a percentage of their prorated pay instead of sharing revenue 50-50, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Players reportedly will receive less than 100 percent of their prorated pay, per Heyman, but close to it.

Star players are expected to take a 50 percent hit, though they’ll be able to make up some of that during the postseason. Though exact percentages aren’t official, Heyman says stand-out players like Mike Trout, Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander will make perhaps 20-30 percent of their regular salaries due to the pandemic.

As Heyman noted, players simply are not in favor of the revenue-sharing proposal, especially with the league’s limited timeline. And while some players are happier with this approach, it’s clear there’s still a lot of work to do before the league resumes play.

But hey, it’s progress — right?

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images