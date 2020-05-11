A proposal on how to start the 2020 Major League Baseball season reportedly will be presented this week. And there may be one proposed change that will impact the National League.

According to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the universal designated hitter is “expected to be discussed” for the 2020 season if and when it begins.

MLB is expected to propose a universal DH for the 2020 season as part of their plan. Here would be the immediate ramifications for each NL Team:https://t.co/fg9epa62fp — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) May 10, 2020

Universal DH is expected to be discussed of one of many wrinkles. NL owners have been against it, but it could be a way to cut down on injuries in a worrisome time. @JimBowdenGM mentioned the possibility — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 10, 2020

As you likely know, the DH is an American League position, while the pitchers take that spot in the NL. And even though Heyman noted that owners have been against implementing the designated hitter, it might be worth trying it out — especially during a season that’s likely to be shortened if and when it starts.

This isn’t the first time a universal DH has been brought up. The risk of injury to pitchers probably is the biggest concern, particularly in the AL since the pitchers aren’t accustomed to batting.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said back in 2018 that talks of a universal designated hitter had “moved a little bit.” But two years later, it’s still not a thing.

Now seems as good a time as any to at least try it out.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images