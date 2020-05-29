Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Among businesses the coronavirus pandemic absolutely has decimated is Major League Baseball’s farm teams.

And on Thursday, clubs across the country reportedly released hundreds of minor league players, with more expected cuts coming.

“Across baseball, hundreds of minor league players were cut today and lost their jobs, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported. “Hundreds more will be released over the next week. In the end, upward of 1,000 players could see their baseball careers end. The minor leagues have simply been devastated.

“In normal years, cuts happen but not en masse like this. The fallout from the coronavirus, expected minor league contraction and the anticipated cancellation of the 2020 minor league season prompted organizations each to release dozens of players, who were being paid $400 a week.”

This move certainly will impact baseball in the years ahead, but MLB will have to cross that bridge when it gets there, as it seems slow progress is being made for a return.

The league hopes to resume spring training by June 10, but thats if MLB and the MLB Players’ Association can agree on how much major leaguers will be making in baseball’s postponed season.

