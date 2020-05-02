Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The “MLB: The Show” Players League playoffs have arrived.

The 30-team field has narrowed to eight, as Major League Baseball’s top gamers are set to compete for the virtual championship over the weekend. The action starts Friday with the quarterfinals and runs through Sunday, when ESPN will broadcast the championship game.

Here are the eight playoff competitors:

— Blake Snell, P (TB)

— Joey Gallo, OF (TEX)

— Bo Bichette, SS (TOR)

— Jeff McNeil, IF (NYM)

— Dwight Smith Jr., OF (BAL)

— Lucas Giolito, P (CWS)

— Ian Happ, 2B (CHC)

— Gavin Lux, SS (LAD)

And here’s the full schedule:

Who Wins It All?

MLB The Show Players League Playoffs Begin Tomorrow

•Friday, 10pm ET on FS1: Quarterfinals

•Saturday, 3pm ET on ESPN2: Quarter & Semifinals

•Saturday, 8pm ET on FS1: Semifinals

•Sunday, on ESPN: Championship#MLBPlayersLeague #MLBTheShow @MLB @ESPN @MLBonFOX pic.twitter.com/SJbAOv0hrP — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 30, 2020

Will Snell, the top seed, take care of business and win the title? We’ll find out by the end of the weekend.

Here’s how and when to watch the “MLB: The Show” Players League playoffs online and on TV:

When: Friday, May 1 at 10 p.m. ET; Saturday, May 2 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 3 at TBD

TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, FS1

Live stream: WatchESPN l FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via MLB