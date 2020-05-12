The country got a taste of what sports will look like without an audience over the weekend when UFC 249 took place in an empty arena in Jacksonville.
Following the event, fighters talked about being able to hear commentators and opposing coaches during their bouts.
MMA Fighting’s Jose Youngs represented one of only five outlets in the world covering fight week and he spoke with NESN’s Michaela Vernava about the unique atmosphere at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night and how it could’ve impacted the fighters.
Listen to the conversation in the video above.
More UFC: Conor McGregor Goes Scorched Earth On Justin Gaethje After UFC 249 Win
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images