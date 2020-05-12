Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The country got a taste of what sports will look like without an audience over the weekend when UFC 249 took place in an empty arena in Jacksonville.

Following the event, fighters talked about being able to hear commentators and opposing coaches during their bouts.

MMA Fighting’s Jose Youngs represented one of only five outlets in the world covering fight week and he spoke with NESN’s Michaela Vernava about the unique atmosphere at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night and how it could’ve impacted the fighters.

Listen to the conversation in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images