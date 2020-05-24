Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the first time since March 8, the NASCAR Cup Series will race somewhere other than Darlington Raceway.

Drivers will compete Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Coca-Cola 600, the third Cup Series race in eight days. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin won last Sunday and Wednesday, respectively, at Darlington.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic will put an obvious damper on what normally is a marquee event for NASCAR, it still should be a memorable day at Charlotte. As it usually does during its Memorial Day Weekend Cup race, NASCAR will honor fallen United States military veterans.

Will Martin Truex Jr. win his second Coca-Cola 600 in a row? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the Coca-Cola 600 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 24, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images