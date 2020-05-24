Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The field for the Coca-Cola 600 soon will be set.

Drivers will participate in a qualifying session Sunday afternoon ahead of the evening’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The qualifying event represents something of a return to normalcy, as the lineup for last Sunday’s season-resuming race at Darlington Raceway was decided via random drawing, whereas Wednesdays’ race at Darlington was determined by inverting the top 20 finishers from the Real Heroes 400.

Who will earn the pole for the Coca-Cola 600? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 24, at 2:05 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images