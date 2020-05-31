Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Once again, it’s race.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete Sunday afternoon in the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The event will be the fifth cup Race in the past two weeks.

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole alongside Aric Almirola with Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five. You can click here to view the full race lineup.

Will Chase Elliott make it two wins in a row following Thursday’s triumph at Charlotte Motor Speedway? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the Supermarket Heroes 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images