If you feel like there now are NASCAR races to look forward to every night, you’re not alone.

(That is a good thing, obviously.)

Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series drivers will compete Tuesday night in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race will feature Cup Series stars Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch, the latter of whom has a bounty on him, thanks to Kevin Harvick.

Ben Rhodes will start at the pole alongside Tyler Ankrum, with Tanner Gray, Matt Crafton and Austin Hill rounding out the top five. Busch and Elliott will start 16th and 26th, respectively.

Here’s how and when to watch the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images