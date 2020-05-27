Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for another NASCAR race?

Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Wednesday night’s Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It will be the fourth Cup event since the 2020 season resumed May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

William Byron will start from the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman, with Michael McDowell, Matt DiBenedetto and John Hunter Nemechek rounding out the top five. You can click here to view the full race lineup.

Here’s how and when to watch the Alsco Uniforms 500 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, May 27, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Gerry Broome/Pool USA TODAY Network Images