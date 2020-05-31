Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The field is set for the Supermarket Heroes 500.

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway was determined by a random drawing. And, for the second time since the season resumed two weeks ago, Brad Keselowski won.

The Team Penske driver will start at the pole alongside Aric Almirola with Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five. Yes: The random drawing produced three Penske drivers in the top five — talk about good luck.

Here’s the complete running order for the Supermarket Heroes 500:

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Aric Almirola

3. Joey Logano

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Chase Elliott

7. Kyle Busch

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Matt DiBenedetto

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Alex Bowman

12. Kurt Busch

13. William Byron

14. Matt Kenseth

15. Erik Jones

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17. Ryan Newman

18. John Hunter Nemechek

19. Chris Buescher

20. Austin Dillon

21. Tyler Reddick

22. Cole Custer

23. Clint Bowyer

24. Jimmie Johnson

25. Michael McDowell

26. Bayley Currey

27. Joey Gase

28. Quin Houff

29. Ty Dillon

30. Gray Gaulding

31. Garrett Smithley

32. Corey LaJoie

33. Ryan Preece

34. Brennan Poole

35. Christopher Bell

36. Bubba Wallace

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill

39. BJ McLeod

40. JJ Yeley

The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. There will be no fans in the stands.

Thumbnail photo via Gerry Broome/Pool USA TODAY Network Images