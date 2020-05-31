nesn_embed service=dailymotion src=”https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7u6wid” width=”640″ height=”360″]
The field is set for the Supermarket Heroes 500.
The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway was determined by a random drawing. And, for the second time since the season resumed two weeks ago, Brad Keselowski won.
The Team Penske driver will start at the pole alongside Aric Almirola with Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five. Yes: The random drawing produced three Penske drivers in the top five — talk about good luck.
Here’s the complete running order for the Supermarket Heroes 500:
1. Brad Keselowski
2. Aric Almirola
3. Joey Logano
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Martin Truex Jr.
6. Chase Elliott
7. Kyle Busch
8. Kevin Harvick
9. Matt DiBenedetto
10. Denny Hamlin
11. Alex Bowman
12. Kurt Busch
13. William Byron
14. Matt Kenseth
15. Erik Jones
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17. Ryan Newman
18. John Hunter Nemechek
19. Chris Buescher
20. Austin Dillon
21. Tyler Reddick
22. Cole Custer
23. Clint Bowyer
24. Jimmie Johnson
25. Michael McDowell
26. Bayley Currey
27. Joey Gase
28. Quin Houff
29. Ty Dillon
30. Gray Gaulding
31. Garrett Smithley
32. Corey LaJoie
33. Ryan Preece
34. Brennan Poole
35. Christopher Bell
36. Bubba Wallace
37. Daniel Suarez
38. Timmy Hill
39. BJ McLeod
40. JJ Yeley
The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. There will be no fans in the stands.
Thumbnail photo via Gerry Broome/Pool USA TODAY Network Images