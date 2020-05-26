Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The field is set for Wednesday’s Alsco Uniforms 500.

NASCAR resumed its season last week with races which had lineups determined via random drawing and inverting the top 20 finishers. The Cup Series returned to normalcy Sunday afternoon with an official qualifying session before the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. However, for Wednesday night’s Cup race at Charlotte, the lineup again was determined by inverting the top 20 finishers from the previous race.

William Byron will start from the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman, with Michael McDowell, Matt DiBenedetto and John Hunter Nemechek rounding out the top five. Coca-Cola 600 winner Brad Keselowski will start 20th, with the next 19 drivers starting from where they finished Sunday night. Jimmie Johnson will start last after failing post-race inspection.

Here’s the complete running order for the Alsco Uniforms 500:

1. William Byron

2. Alex Bowman

3. Michael McDowell

4. Matt DiBenedetto

5. John Hunter Nemechek

6. Aric Almirola

7. Austin Dillon

8. Joey Logano

9. Cole Custer

10. Erik Jones

11. Chris Buescher

12. Christopher Bell

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Kurt Busch

15. Martin Truex Jr.

16. Kevin Harvick

17. Kyle Busch

18. Ryan Blaney

19. Chase Elliott

20. Brad Keselowski

21. Reed Sorenson

22. Ryan Preece

23. Corey LaJoie

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25. Ty Dillon

26. Matt Kenseth

27. Ryan Newman

28. Daniel Suarez

29. Denny Hamlin

30. Brennan Poole

31. JJ Yeley

32. BJ McLeod

33. Garrett Smithley

34. Timmy Hill

35. Quin Houff

36. Joey Gase

37. Josh Bilicki

38. Bubba Wallace

39. Clint Bowyer

40. Jimmie Johnson

The race is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. There will be no fans in the stands.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images