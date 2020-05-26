The field is set for Wednesday’s Alsco Uniforms 500.
NASCAR resumed its season last week with races which had lineups determined via random drawing and inverting the top 20 finishers. The Cup Series returned to normalcy Sunday afternoon with an official qualifying session before the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. However, for Wednesday night’s Cup race at Charlotte, the lineup again was determined by inverting the top 20 finishers from the previous race.
William Byron will start from the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman, with Michael McDowell, Matt DiBenedetto and John Hunter Nemechek rounding out the top five. Coca-Cola 600 winner Brad Keselowski will start 20th, with the next 19 drivers starting from where they finished Sunday night. Jimmie Johnson will start last after failing post-race inspection.
Here’s the complete running order for the Alsco Uniforms 500:
1. William Byron
2. Alex Bowman
3. Michael McDowell
4. Matt DiBenedetto
5. John Hunter Nemechek
6. Aric Almirola
7. Austin Dillon
8. Joey Logano
9. Cole Custer
10. Erik Jones
11. Chris Buescher
12. Christopher Bell
13. Tyler Reddick
14. Kurt Busch
15. Martin Truex Jr.
16. Kevin Harvick
17. Kyle Busch
18. Ryan Blaney
19. Chase Elliott
20. Brad Keselowski
21. Reed Sorenson
22. Ryan Preece
23. Corey LaJoie
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25. Ty Dillon
26. Matt Kenseth
27. Ryan Newman
28. Daniel Suarez
29. Denny Hamlin
30. Brennan Poole
31. JJ Yeley
32. BJ McLeod
33. Garrett Smithley
34. Timmy Hill
35. Quin Houff
36. Joey Gase
37. Josh Bilicki
38. Bubba Wallace
39. Clint Bowyer
40. Jimmie Johnson
The race is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. There will be no fans in the stands.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images