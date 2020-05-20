The field is set for Wednesday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.
The lineup for the Toyota 500 — the second Cup Series race in four days — was determined by inverting the top 20 finishers from Sunday’s Real Heroes 400. The bottom 19 for Wednesday’s race will start from where they finished Sunday afternoon.
Here’s the complete running order:
1. Ryan Preece
2. Ty Dillon
3. Joey Logano
4. Clint Bowyer
5. Ryan Blaney
6. Ryan Newman
7. Matt DiBenedetto
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Aric Almirola
10. Austin Dillon
11. Matt Kenseth
12. John Hunter Nemechek
13. Erik Jones
14. Tyler Reddick
15. Martin Truex Jr.
16. Denny Hamlin
17. Chase Elliott
18. Kurt Busch
19. Alex Bowman
20. Kevin Harvick
21. Bubba Wallace
22. Cole Custer
23. Michael McDowell
24. Christopher Bell
25. Daniel Suarez
26. Kyle Busch
27. Brennan Poole
28. Gray Gaulding*
29. JJ Yeley*
30. Joey Gase
31. Corey LaJoie
32. Chris Buescher
33. Timmy Hill
34. William Byron
35. Quin Houff
36. Garrett Smithley
37. Jimmie Johnson
38. BJ McLeod
39. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
* = Gray Gaulding and JJ Yeley will drop to the rear of the field for Wednesday’s race because those teams made a driver change between the two races at Darlington this week.
The race is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET after being moved up from 7:30 p.m. due to weather concerns. Rain remains in the forecast for the Darlington, S.C., area throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening, however.
You can click here for information on how to watch Wednesday night’s race from Darlington Speedway.
Click Here To Play The ‘Darlington 500K Challenge’ At NESN’s New Gaming Site
Thumbnail photo via Drivers pass by empty stands during Real Heroes 400 (Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network Images)