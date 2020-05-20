Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The field is set for Wednesday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.

The lineup for the Toyota 500 — the second Cup Series race in four days — was determined by inverting the top 20 finishers from Sunday’s Real Heroes 400. The bottom 19 for Wednesday’s race will start from where they finished Sunday afternoon.

Here’s the complete running order:

1. Ryan Preece

2. Ty Dillon

3. Joey Logano

4. Clint Bowyer

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Ryan Newman

7. Matt DiBenedetto

8. Brad Keselowski

9. Aric Almirola

10. Austin Dillon

11. Matt Kenseth

12. John Hunter Nemechek

13. Erik Jones

14. Tyler Reddick

15. Martin Truex Jr.

16. Denny Hamlin

17. Chase Elliott

18. Kurt Busch

19. Alex Bowman

20. Kevin Harvick

21. Bubba Wallace

22. Cole Custer

23. Michael McDowell

24. Christopher Bell

25. Daniel Suarez

26. Kyle Busch

27. Brennan Poole

28. Gray Gaulding*

29. JJ Yeley*

30. Joey Gase

31. Corey LaJoie

32. Chris Buescher

33. Timmy Hill

34. William Byron

35. Quin Houff

36. Garrett Smithley

37. Jimmie Johnson

38. BJ McLeod

39. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

* = Gray Gaulding and JJ Yeley will drop to the rear of the field for Wednesday’s race because those teams made a driver change between the two races at Darlington this week.

The race is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET after being moved up from 7:30 p.m. due to weather concerns. Rain remains in the forecast for the Darlington, S.C., area throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening, however.

Thumbnail photo via Drivers pass by empty stands during Real Heroes 400 (Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network Images)