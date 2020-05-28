Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Weather ruined NASA and SpaceX’s plans Wednesday afternoon, and NASCAR can relate.

SpaceX planned to launch the first piloted aircraft to orbit from United States soil in nine years, but the historic launch was canceled due to inclement weather across Florida’s Space Coast. It was a bummer, but NASA and SpaceX hope to succeed Saturday afternoon.

Similarly, the NASCAR Cup Series saw Wednesday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway postponed to Thursday night due to rain. NASCAR has dealt with multiple rain delays and other weather-related issues since resuming its season May 17.

With that in mind, the folks in charge of NASCAR’s official Twitter account fired off this excellent tweet after the scrubbed astronaut launch:

We know the feeling. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 27, 2020

Womp, womp.

The Alsco Uniforms 500 from Charlotte is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. NASA and SpaceX plan to launch around 3:22 p.m. on Saturday.

Fingers crossed for both.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images