Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The run of good news for NASCAR fans continued Tuesday.

In addition to the return of the 2020 season, fans also can look forward to the release of the latest entry in the “NASCAR Heat” video game series. The Gold Edition for “NASCAR Heat 5” will hit shelves July 7, with the standard edition releasing three days later.

Here’s the announcement trailer shared by 704 Games on Tuesday:

Refuse to Lose when NASCAR Heat 5 races onto PS4, Xbox One and PC! Gold Edition: July 7th 2020

Standard Edition: July 10th 2020https://t.co/HEDj6vssKA #NASCARHeat @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/rJLSx5R69z — NASCAR Heat (@NASCARHeat) May 6, 2020

Yeah, this series has come a long way.

As for Nintendo Switch owners hoping to take “NASCAR Heat” on the go, it appears they’ll have to wait a bit longer. However, 704 Games president Colin Smith “would be shocked” if the series isn’t on Nintendo’s wildly popular hybrid console by 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images