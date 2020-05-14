When NASCAR returns to racing Sunday at Darlington Raceway, the lineup for the Real Heroes 400 will have been determined in a unique way.
NASCAR on Thursday will conduct a random drawing to set the lineup for the race, as there will be no qualifying session due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The drawing will be televised on FS1’s “NASCAR Race Hub” and live-streamed on FOX Sports Go.
Sunday’s fan-less race, which will start at 3:30 p.m. ET, will be the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event since the March 8 race at Phoenix Raceway.
Here’s how to watch the the lineup drawing for the Real Heroes 400 online and on TV:
When: Thursday, May 14, at 6 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images