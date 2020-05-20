Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Washington Nationals should have received their 2019 World Series rings April 2 in front of their fans, but the coronavirus pandemic put a hold to the start of Major League Baseball’s season.

So the team decided to get creative.

During an episode of “Kolko & Friends,” hosted by MASN’s Dan Kolko, team owner Mark Lerner revealed the Nats will hold a virtual ring ceremony Sunday.

“I’m thrilled to announce that this coming Sunday night, May 24, at 7 (p.m.) eastern time, we’re hosting a historic event,” Lerner said on the program, which was broadcasted on Facebook. “Major League Baseball’s first World Series championship virtual ring ceremony. We’ve been working since March to create a way for as many Nationals fans as possible to experience the unveiling of our spectacular World Series championship rings. … It should be a fun moment to bring us all together.”

It’s certainly a nice to way to include the fans and celebrate Washington’s championship.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images