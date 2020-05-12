Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some more NBA 2K League action?

The league kicked off its coronavirus-delayed season last week with four days worth of great macthups. Fans can expect more of the same when the Week 2 slate begins Tuesday night.

Through May 19, all Tuesday matches will air on ESPN 2, marking the first-ever linear telecast of NBA 2K League games in the United States. Whether the telecasts will continue May 26 and beyond remains to be seen.

All NBA 2K League matches — regular season games are played every week from Tuesday to Friday — will be live-streamed on the league’s Twitch and YouTube channels. All Wednesday, Thursday and Friday matches also will be available on the ESPN app and ESPN.com beginning May 6.

Here’s the full 2020 regular season schedule:

— Week 1: May 5 – 8

— Week 2: May 12 – 15

— Week 3: May 19 – 22

— Week 4: May 26 – 29

— Week 5: June 2 – 5

— Week 6: June 9 – 12

There's a new way to watch NBA 2K League games this season! 🚨 ESPN networks present @NBA2KLeague LIVE throughout the 2020 season. Tuesdays | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 Wednesdays-Fridays | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN App More: https://t.co/gStRHtlYPM pic.twitter.com/Br68XmynGA — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 5, 2020

All 23 NBA 2K League teams will compete remotely in their local markets.

Here’s how and when to watch all NBA 2K League Week 2 games:

When: Tuesday, May 12 through Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m. ET.

TV: ESPN2 (on Tuesday)

Live stream: YouTube Gaming l Twitch l WatchESPN (Wednesday – Friday)

Thumbnail photo via 2K