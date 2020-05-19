Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ve reached the mid point of the 2020 NBA 2K League regular season.

Following an exciting Week 2, the action continues Tuesday night with the beginning of the Week 3 slate.

Tuesday marks the final day ESPN 2 is scheduled to televise league games in the United States. Whether the telecasts will continue May 26 and beyond remains to be seen.

All NBA 2K League matches — regular season games are played every week from Tuesday to Friday — will be live-streamed on the league’s Twitch and YouTube channels. All Wednesday, Thursday and Friday matches also will be available on the ESPN app and ESPN.com.

Here’s the full 2020 regular season schedule:

— Week 1: May 5 – 8

— Week 2: May 12 – 15

— Week 3: May 19 – 22

— Week 4: May 26 – 29

— Week 5: June 2 – 5

— Week 6: June 9 – 12

All 23 NBA 2K League teams will compete remotely in their local markets.

Here’s how and when to watch all NBA 2K League Week 3 games:

When: Tuesday, May 19 through Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. ET.

TV: ESPN2 (on Tuesday)

Live stream: YouTube Gaming l Twitch l WatchESPN (Wednesday – Friday)

Thumbnail photo via 2K