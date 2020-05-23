The 2019-20 NBA season might be finishing up at the happiest place on earth.

Like every other paused sports league in the world, the NBA is trying to figure out how to safely restart its campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a little while now, Las Vegas and Orlando have been two rumored locations to be the “hub” or “campus” environment for the league to play things out, with the Florida location, specifically Walt Disney World Resort, recently has emerged as the frontrunner.

And on Saturday afternoon, NBA spokesman Mike Bass indicated to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that the league is looking into the possibility.

A Disney source of Keith Smith, who covers the NBA and worked at Disney for 20 years, confirmed interest on their end.

Obviously, details need to continue being hashed out. But NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on May 12 that he wanted to have a plan laid out either way in two-to-four weeks, so we’re nearing the time frame for a call to be made. And if a league spokesperson is going public about the matter, that’s a sign there’s plenty of legitimacy around the idea.

