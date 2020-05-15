Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Good news (hopefully) is on the way.

It’s been over two months since the NBA was forced to put a pause on the 2019-20 season, but things may be looking up. The NBA slowly has been re-opening practice facilities with heavy restrictions in place for a week in states that have had its stay-at-home orders softened.

And it appears more may be coming.

The NBA reportedly is “hopeful” that 22 of the 30 teams will have its practice facilities open by Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

