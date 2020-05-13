After two months without sports, we finally have a timeframe on when one could return.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was part of a Board of Governors call Tuesday — one that left attendees feeling optimistic about a potential return.

And now we may have a reason about the positivity.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, “Silver told Board of Governors today that he is aiming for a 2-to-4 week timetable on the decision about whether to resume season.”

Is there a light at the end of the tunnel?

Now we wait and hope for a positive outcome in the next couple of weeks.

