The NBA and the NBA Players Association apparently are looking to follow up with players as the league’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic enters Week 8.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts will hold a call for players at some point Friday, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne. Players reportedly will be allowed to offer any questions or concerns at that time.

This stems from an NBPA conference call with membership, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and will serve as an “informational check-in.”

It’s been nearly two months since the NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Teams will be allowed to reopen facilities in locked-down states Friday as well.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports iMAGES