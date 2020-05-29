Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will be able to resume individual workouts with restrictions beginning Monday at Auerbach Center, and they may be nearing a return to game action this summer.

The NBA has been paused since March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. has been discussed as a location to finish out the season and reportedly already has begun renovations to accommodate the sport.

And during Friday’s Board of Governor’s call, commissioner Adam Silver reportedly shared the “target date” he wants the league to return, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for return of season,” he tweeted.

This gives the NBA roughly two months to get everything organized and finalized, and gives the players a decent amount of time to get back in playing shape.

Of course, a late-July start certainly will pose questions as for when the 2020-21 season will begin. But right now the focus is finishing this season and crowning an NBA champion.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images