There will be no settling for a virtual enshrinement for this year’s inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The ceremony, which was supposed to take place the last weekend of August, will be honoring NBA players like Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and the late Kobe Bryant among others. For many reasons, the Hoophall wanted its most notable class ever to get the ceremony it deserves. With everyone in Springfield to celebrate it, together.

So the Hall of Fame reportedly is pushing the Class of 2020’s enshrinement until spring of 2021.

“We’re definitely canceling,” Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the board of the governors for the Hall told ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan. “It’s going to have to be the first quarter of next year. We’ll meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where.”

Colangelo called the original dates, or even proposed alternates from Oct. 10-12, “just not feasible” amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also says this year and next year’s ceremonies will not be combined.

“We won’t be combining them,” Colangelo said. “The Class of 2020 is a very special class and deserves its own celebration.”

