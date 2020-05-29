Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it’s not the best news. But it certainly is not the worst.

The NBA is considering moving the 2020 Draft to a date in September, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. The draft originally was scheduled for Saturday, July 25.

Free agency for the 2020-21 season also might be moved, according to the report. A previous report from The New York Times’ Marc Stein suggested free agency might not begin until fall.

While this could initially come off as bad news, there could be a bright side to this story. If the NBA is considering hold a draft and beginning free agency in the fall, that means the league likely is confident in its ability to complete the 2019-2020 season currently on hold.

So, fear not NBA fans. This could be a sign of good things to come.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images