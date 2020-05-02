The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the sports world won’t be limited to just the seasons it interrupted.

And with the NBA somehow trying to find a way to finish out the regular season, which was suspended March 11, altering next season’s calendar apparently isn’t off the table.

“As ownership support grows for the idea, commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA board of governors continued discussions Friday about delaying the start of the 2020-2021 season until December,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Friday.

According to Wojnarowski, delaying next year’s start is in order to buy as much time as possible to get fans back into arenas. Discussions have been for a season that begins before Christmas and goes through late July or August, with the draft and free agency following the season’s end.

Of course, desperate times call for desperate measures, but a late start to the NBA wouldn’t be the worst idea to just adopt forever. The league might enjoy not competing with the NFL as many months out of the year, and all eyes would be on the NBA late in the summer.

Now is the time to throw your craziest ideas out there and see what sticks.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images