Productive conversations reportedly are being had about the NBA’s hopeful return.

And on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that after a Board Of Governors call, participants were left “feeling positive about momentum” towards finishing some resemblance of this season.

“Attendees left Board of Governors call w/ Adam Silver today feeling positive about momentum toward an NBA return to play this season,” Wojnarowski reported. “Discussion included how league/players will need to get comfortable w/ some positive tests for virus not shutting down a resumption.”

Additionally, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apparently tossed around the idea of a centralized location around, sharing a lot about other sports leagues (domestic and overseas) are planning to make a comeback.

“In discussion with BOG/owners, Silver used the term ‘campus emvironment’ when referencing what’s been called a bubble,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Call included significant detail on how other pro sports/leagues — here and abroad — are working toward their returns.”

Sources: In discussion with BOG/owners, Silver used the term "campus environment" when referencing what's been called a bubble. Call included significant detail on how other pro sports/leagues — here and abroad — are working toward their returns. https://t.co/eVIiZlVxeN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2020

While the owners seem happy and optimistic about a return, that doesn’t mean there is a concrete plan in place.

With no word yet on how a call between the league and the NBPA went Tuesday, it’s hard to gauge how the players are feeling about a return at this time.

