For NBA fans, it’s all eyes on Thursday.

Because according to a few league insiders, a vote is being planned to approve a return-to-play format that’s to be put forward by the commissioner.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe on Friday reported that most owners intend to support whatever structure Adam Silver proposes, even if it doesn’t include all 30 teams.

“The NBA is planning a Thursday vote of the Board of Governors – with an expectation that owners will approve Adam Silver’s recommendation on a format to re-start the season in Orlando.” Wojnarowski tweeted.

“Owners are largely planning to pledge support for Silver’s final recommendation on a plan, which teams expect to include invitations for 20-22 teams to resume the season, sources tell @ramonashelburne, @ZachLowe_NBA and me.”

There are a few return structures the league apparently is considering, but it looks like the plan for a centralized resumption at Walt Disney World is a go.

While we eagerly await any more information, the Commissioner, NBA teams and their players’ association will continue to discuss the logistics.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images