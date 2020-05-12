Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA Players’ Association reportedly has come out and refuted an earlier report that they were engaging in a simple “yes” or “no” survey.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday reported that some NBA teams received questions in a group text with a simple yes or no question: do you want the season to resume?

Sources: Some teams received the question as part of a group text that included the entire roster. One rep asked a team's players: "Do you want to try and play this season, yes or no?" Another rep worded to a different group: "Do you want the season to start again?" https://t.co/p9XgbVKXOa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 12, 2020

But apparently, that’s not happening.

The NBAPA released a statement to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, noting the players are not being polled.

“The NBPA is not engaging in and has not authorized any formal poll of its players,” the statement said, via Charania.

Some practice facilities have begun to reopen in states that have loosened the stay-at-home restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. There’s been no timetable for when or if the 2019-20 season will resume.

Polling players, of course, is a simple way to gauge how many indeed want games to resume. But for now, we’ll just continue playing the waiting game.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images