There are a lot of logistics for the NBA to work out before it can make its return.

It’s looking like resuming play at a centralized location like Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. is on the horizon, but in what capacity? The NBA surveyed its GMs on various return-to-play formats, but ultimately nothing has been decided on yet.

The NBA hoped to start recalling its players in June for games to begin by mid-July, but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there’s no real rush.

“If anyone tells you the NBA knows exactly what it’s going to do, they’re probably ahead of themselves,” Woj on Tuesday wrote.

“This is still an open discussion, and there will be more debate on Thursday’s GM call with the league and Friday’s board of governors call. It’s possible the league could bring a recommendation to the owners on Friday, but that’s still uncertain. The NBA believes it has time to deliberate and discuss the matter. In fact, there’s a possibility the first games played in Orlando could be in August, not July, sources said.”

The NHL announced its return-to-play format Tuesday, but all eyes will be on the NBA towards the end of the week for more updates.

