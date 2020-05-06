Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA is taking baby steps toward resuming play, and the latest news should give fans a glimmer of hope.

The league has notified teams that it plans on allowing practice facilities to re-open in states where shelter-in-place orders and advisories have been put in place “pending new developments,” according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

The NBA, I'm told, just notified its teams that it intends to allow practice facilities in states where shelter-in-place regulations have been eased to re-open Friday as planned … "pending new developments" — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 6, 2020

Excuse us while we try to contain our excitement.

It’s been nearly two months since the NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Since then, all professional sports leagues in the United States have paused (though some more briefly than others) as the pandemic took hold of the country.

Hopefully, this is a sign of more good things to come.

