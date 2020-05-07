Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some NBA practice facilities reportedly will be allowed to reopen Friday, as long as the state has relaxed its restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. And as long as the players are asymptomatic, it appears they won’t be tested.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday reported that “teams are still instructed not to test asymptomatic players for coronavirus” because “without widespread coronavirus testing available to country, NBA remains sensitive on using tests with players showing no symptoms entering facilities to start workouts.”

Of course, a symptomatic person still can carry the coronavirus and spread it without knowing. But with tests not being widespread at the moment, it certainly makes sense.

We’ll likely see what kind of testing protocols will be put in place should some facilities open Friday.

