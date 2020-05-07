Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you thought the Anthony Davis trade rumors were a lot to deal with, you haven’t seen anything yet.

The Golden State Warriors have been “preparing for years” to target Giannis Antetokounmpo in either a trade or free agency, The San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau reported Wednesday, citing NBA sources. Additionally, Letourneau believes the COVID-19-induced league shutdown could accelerate Antetokounmpo’s disenchantment with the Milwaukee Bucks, who owned the NBA’s best record before the suspension of the 2019-20 season but might not get a chance to prove themselves in the playoffs.

Obviously, the Bucks winning a championship would mean a great deal to Antetokounmpo, who is scheduled to become a free agent after next season.

“Though all indications are that he’s on good terms with team management, league sources believe that Antetokounmpo would want out of Milwaukee if he loses confidence in the franchise’s ability to win championships,” Letourneau wrote. “This is why the NBA shutdown could buoy the Warriors’ chances of landing their long-coveted Greek.”

In addition to multiple potential lottery picks, the Warriors could offer All-Stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, as well as disappointing-but-still-capable young forward Andrew Wiggins, in a potential trade package. If the Bucks eventually lose confidence in their ability to re-sign Antetokounmpo, they would be wise to explore a trade for commensurate value, if there is such a thing.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images