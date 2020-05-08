Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA has taken a step forward as they attempt resume the 2019-20 season.

The season was suspended just under two months ago after the NBA shut down a contest between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder and Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It’s been a long few months with many questions about whether or now the season will be played, but there has been a some positive news.

Teams will have the option to re-open practice facilities with restrictions in place starting on May. 8 in cities in which stay-at-home orders have been loosened.

For more, check out the “Need To Know” video above from Thursday night’s “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.