NBA fans were handed a quick, and unfortunate, dose of reality during the opening minutes of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary Sunday night.

It was due to the fact that Episode 5 started with former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant discussing the role that Michael Jordan played in his career, while also showcasing some NBA All-Star Game clips where Jordan and Bryant went head to head.

Bryant, as you likely know, died in a tragic helicopter crash in January. And with NBA fans still feeling a sense of grief, they shared those emotions on Twitter on Sunday.

Here’s what some had to say:

Even a few NBA players shared their emotions.

Unfortunately, we’re not sure if, or when, Bryant’s death will set in either.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images