NBA fans were handed a quick, and unfortunate, dose of reality during the opening minutes of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary Sunday night.

It was due to the fact that Episode 5 started with former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant discussing the role that Michael Jordan played in his career, while also showcasing some NBA All-Star Game clips where Jordan and Bryant went head to head.

Bryant, as you likely know, died in a tragic helicopter crash in January. And with NBA fans still feeling a sense of grief, they shared those emotions on Twitter on Sunday.

Here’s what some had to say:

Damn, Kobe in The Last Dance is hitting me 😢 pic.twitter.com/Tk6GGHBpud — Ev Singleton (@EvGuyBoston) May 4, 2020

When Kobe said “I wouldn’t have won 5 championships without the help and advice of Michael Jordan” #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/piaFzd5vrA — KJ (@KJ_theproducer) May 4, 2020

Seeing Kobe on The Last Dance had me like #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/zwc9IyXQmQ — Nitsuj 🦂 (@YungNitsuj) May 4, 2020

My eyes just welled up with tears, hearing Kobe’s voice and seeing him talk about Jordan #TheLastDance — Bridget Kelly (@IamBridgetKelly) May 4, 2020

Ugh was not ready to see Kobe 💔 #TheLastDance — Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) May 4, 2020

seeing kobe on the last dance pic.twitter.com/X7EYMYcrJH — ᵂᴬᴸᵀᴱᴿ (@_MorantSZN) May 4, 2020

It’s hard to watch Kobe talk about Michael (He couldn’t have been interviewed too many months before he died) and then see David Stern hand him the 1998 All-Star Game MVP trophy. Still surreal. #LastDance — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) May 4, 2020

When Kobe comes on in the first 5 minutes#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/r39DItH9Mi — Tyler (@TylerHerrick) May 4, 2020

Man I’m bout to shed a tear watching Kobe on #TheLastDance 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/6AcCrOIuAS — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) May 4, 2020

Even a few NBA players shared their emotions.

😥😥😥😥 that intro just tore me apart man. Man I wish Kobe was here to see this man. Thank you for sharing that beautiful and special footage Mike! We miss you Bean❤️🙏🏽! #TheLastDance — Quinn Cook (@QCook323) May 4, 2020

Unfortunately, we’re not sure if, or when, Bryant’s death will set in either.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images