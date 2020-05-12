How much longer will Tuukka Rask be in the crease?
The Boston Bruins netminder has one year remaining on his contract and set social media ablaze after suggesting he may hang up his skates once it expires. Rask since has backtracked those reports, even saying he might stop pucks well into his 40s. But what is the truth?
NESN analyst and former Bruins forward Andy Brickley joined “NESN After Hours” on Monday night to discuss the 33-year-old’s future.
Check out what he had to say above!
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images