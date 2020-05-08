Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, would ya look at that — the NFL actually did something right.

The league released its 2020 schedule Thursday night, helping fans fill the sports void they’ve been stuck feeling for the last two months.

But this season’s slate of games features something more important than the entertainment factor: flexibility.

In any ordinary year, this wouldn’t be breaking news. But the COVID-19 pandemic has caused people and professional sports leagues alike to rethink the way they operate day-to-day. Sports currently pausing their respective seasons are working with schedules developed prior to the coronavirus outbreak, leaving them with very little wiggle room. So, the NFL got creative.

Should COVID-19 rear its ugly head again in the fall or winter, the NFL’s new schedule should be able to accommodate. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, sources say the league would be willing to push back Super Bowl LV anywhere from a couple of weeks to a few months in the event the coronavirus impacts sports for a second time.

The NFL doesn’t want teams to engage in hypotheticals at the moment, but as Schefter noted, the league does have a few cushions built into the 2020 schedule.

The Pro Bowl could be canceled. Teams that compete against each other early in the season will share the same bye weeks. (Thanks, 2011 lockout.) The league could even postpone its first four games and tack them on to the end of the season, if need be. And with no divisional game being played in Weeks 3 or 4, the league could even revert to a 14-week season, at worst.

Of course, this doesn’t wipe away some of the more heinous offenses the league has committed in the past. And let’s be honest. This probably isn’t about protecting lives as it is about making as much money as possible during stressful financial times.

For now, however, we’ll have to see how the league utilizes the schedule’s newfound flexibility once September rolls around. (Just remember: money talks. And the NFL hasn’t been afraid to put money over logic in the past.)

And who knows. Perhaps other leagues will follow suit.

Anyway, here are some more random thoughts from Thursday:

— The Patriots’ got their 2020 schedule, and its… not great.

New England will have its hands full early with the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs on tap for Weeks 2 and 4, respectively. The team will return from a Week 6 bye to take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.

The Pats’ post-bye schedule won’t be too forgiving, either. On top of five matchups against AFC East teams, New England will play three straight road games in December between Weeks 13 and 15 — two of which will be played in California in a matter of five days.

This is just more bad news for the Pats, who are 3-4 in December road games in the last three seasons.

The Patriots have 3 straight road games in Weeks 13-15 (at Chargers, at Rams, at Dolphins). Even with Tom Brady, New England hasn't been great on the road late in the season recently. The Patriots are just 3-4 on the road in December over the last 3 seasons. pic.twitter.com/xXXHZwXYk1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 8, 2020

What’s more, the Pats have the most difficult strength of schedule in 2020 based on their 2019 opponents’ record, according to NFL Research. This is the first time in the Belichick era in which the team entered the season with the toughest strength of schedule.

.@Patriots have the toughest strength of schedule entering 2020 based on 2019 opponents’ record (.537 win %) 1st time w/ toughest SOS entering season in Belichick era Top 10 toughest SOS in 5 of 9 Super Bowl seasons since 2001 Easiest SOS twice in Belichick era (2008, 2012) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 7, 2020

So, yeah. The Pats have some work to do.

— Meanwhile, the Buccaneers will see plenty of prime time action for the first time in a decade-and-a-half.

Tampa Bay will play in five prime time games in 2020. Five. Two “Sunday Night Football” games, two “Monday Night Football Games,” and one “Thursday Night Football” game.

Do you know how many prime time games the Bucs have played in since 2005? 17.

Call me crazy, but it seems like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s move to the NFC South. And that’s a lot of stock to put into two veteran players on a brand new team, especially amidst a global pandemic.

It sure is a gamble on the NFL’s part. But we’ll see if it pans out when the NFL (hopefully) returns this fall.

If the league’s past schedules have taught us anything, however, I’m not getting my hopes up just yet.

Here’s some other matchups we’re excited about though.

— We’re you hoping to see Alex Rodriguez buy the New York Mets?

Well, too bad.

A-Rod and his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, apparently no longer are interested in purchasing the Mets, the New York Post reported Thursday. The deal reportedly fell through after the couple was unable to find a partner and the current owners, the Wilpons, were hesitant to give up control of SNY, the regional sports network affiliated with the team.

At this point, anyone who wants to buy the Mets will need a few billion dollars in the bank. So it looks like the team won’t be changing hands anytime soon.

(Sorry, Mets fans.)

Tom Brady has been favored in 74 consecutive regular-season starts, the longest streak by any starting SB in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966). Brady and Tampa Bay opened as 6.5-point underdogs in their Week 1 road game against New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/atpdsblPqc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 8, 2020

In case you’re looking for the NFL’s 2020 Thanksgiving Day slate:

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images