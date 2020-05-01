Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN PROGRAMMING UPDATE:

MAY 1 – MAY 10

NESN’s upcoming week of programming initiatives will include daily iconic Boston Red Sox and Bruins games, and daily programming of “NESN After Hours,” “At Home with TC,” “Dining Playbook” and “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”

Red Sox legends Tim Wakefield and Keith Foulke will take over the @RedSox Twitter feed at 8:30 p.m. on Friday for the 2004 ALCS Game 5 against the New York Yankees. Fans can log on to Twitter to ask their questions and join the conversation using the hashtag #WatchWithAChamp to be featured on-screen during NESN’s telecast.

NESN received 17 New England Emmy nominations Thursday across 14 different categories for programs including the “My Story” series, “NESN Clubhouse,” and pre- and post-game shows for the Red Sox and Bruins.

Red Sox

“2004 Red Sox Postseason Encores:” The 2004 postseason run continues daily at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday with iconic playoff wins in chronological order. The next week-plus of programming is as follows:

Fri., May 1

2004 ALCS Game 5: Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Sat., May 2

2004 ALCS Game 6: Red Sox at Yankees

Mon., May 4

2004 ALCS Game 7: Red Sox at New York Yankees

Tues., May 5

2004 World Series Game 1: Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Wed., May 6

2004 World Series Game 2: Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Thurs., May 7

2004 World Series Game 3: Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals

Fri., May 8

2004 World Series Game 4: Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals

Sat., May 9, at 3:30 p.m.

2004 Red Sox World Series Championship Victory Parade

Sun., May 10, at 7 p.m.

2004 Red Sox World Series Film: “Faith Rewarded”

“Red Sox Classic: 1986 ALCS Game 5:” — At 7 p.m ET on Sunday, May 3, NESN will be airing Game 5 of the 1986 ALCS between the Red Sox and California Angels. The iconic game helped the Red Sox stave off elimination and brought the series back to Boston down 3-2, after the Sox overcame a 3-run deficit in the 9th inning with two, 2-run home runs by Don Baylor and Dave Henderson, with Henderson hitting the game-winning sacrifice fly in the 11th inning. Relive the game that took extra innings to ultimately beat the Angels on Sunday.

“My Story Podcasts:” — This week’s debut episode of “My Story’ in podcast form will be Jackie Bradley, Jr. and will be released Tuesday, May 5. To listen to the Eduardo Rodriguez, Dustin Pedroia, Andrew Benintendi and JD Martinez episodes from prior weeks, visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Bruins:

Bruins programming will air at 6 p.m. ET and will feature a week of the B’s best goaltending performances.

The schedule for Best Goaltending Week is as follows:

Mon., May 4

Prince of Wales Final Game 7: Bruins at New Jersey Devils — Reggie Lemelin (from May 14, 1988)

Tues., May 5

Bruins at Dallas Stars — Andrew Raycroft (from Oct. 15, 2003):

Wed., May 6

Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens — Byron Dafoe (from April 5, 1999)

Thurs., May 7

Adams Division Final Game 4: Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens — Andy Moog (from May 9, 1992)

Fri., May 8

Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens — Tim Thomas (from Jan. 13, 2009)

Sat., May 9

Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks — Tuukka Rask (from March 27, 2014)

“1970 Bruins Stanley Cup Playoff Rewind:” — At 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 9, to honor the 50th anniversary of Bobby Orr’s iconic Stanley Cup-winning goal against the St. Louis Blues, NESN will air a two-hour special featuring highlights of every game from the Bruins 1970 playoff run, hosted by Tom Larson. The celebration will continue on Sunday, May 10 with the premiere of “The 1970 Bruins: Big, Bad & Bobby” at 8 p.m. on NHL Network.

“NESN After Hours:”

NESN’s nightly news program, “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank, will air nightly at 10:30 p.m. for 30 minutes, with the exception of Tuesday, May 5, when it will air at 11:30 p.m. and Friday, May, 8, when it will air at 11 p.m.

In addition, NESN is introducing a weekly “NESN After Hours” podcast featuring hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia. To listen to the weekly podcast released every Monday visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

“At Home with TC:”

Longtime NESN Reporter Tom Caron, also known as “TC,” will host his own nightly show for the foreseeable future at 8 p.m. between Monday and Friday. Caron will bring his unique and engaging interview style from his home to the home of athletes, celebrities and sports newsmakers.

This week TC will host a variety of 2004 Red Sox alumni on the show leading into the re-airs of the 2004 playoff run to create a full night of Red Sox coverage on NESN.

Mother’s Day

NESN will have Mother’s Day-themed content May 10 to honor the holiday.

Sun., May 10 at noon

Mother’s Day Miracle — Red Sox vs. Orioles (from May 13, 2007)

Sun., May 10 at 2 p.m.

Bruins at Nashville Predators — Bruins Moms Trip (from Jan. 7, 2020)

Connecticut Sun:

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, NESN will begin “Connecticut SUNdays,” featuring the best games from the 2019 Connecticut Sun season every Sunday. Sunday’s game is the June 2 matchup between the Sun and the Las Vegas Aces.

Dining Playbook:

NESN will air Dining Playbook at 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa. The show will have an all-new episode at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 2 at 9 a.m. featuring Chef Paul Wahlberg sharing his favorite Mother’s Day recipes. Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Charlie Moore Outdoors:

This week, “Charlie Moore Outdoors” will air at 11 pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and at 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images