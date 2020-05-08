Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN PROGRAMMING UPDATE:

MAY 8 – May 17

NESN’s upcoming week of programming initiatives will include daily iconic Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games, Mother’s Day classics, and daily programming of “NESN After Hours,” “At Home with TC,” “Dining Playbook” and “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”

Red Sox legends Jason Varitek and Trot Nixon will take over the @RedSox Twitter feed at 8:30 p.m. on Friday night for the final game of the 2004 World Series Encore. Fans can log on to Twitter to ask their questions and join the conversation using the hashtag #WatchWithAChamp to be featured on-screen during NESN’s telecast.

This week NESN kicked off the Fans’ Choice Contest to give fans an opportunity to program the network. For the next month, NESN will be accepting fan requests for their favorite Red Sox, Bruins or college hockey game at NESN.com/FansChoice and will air one fan-requested game per week for five weeks starting May 23rd.

Bruins:

Celebrating the 1970 Stanley Cup Team: in honor of Bobby Orr’s iconic Mother’s Day goal, tune in for the following programs this weekend:

– NESN will air the “1970 Bruins Stanley Cup Playoff Rewind,” a two-hour special featuring highlights of every game from the Bruins 1970 playoff run at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 9.

– NHL Network will premiere “The 1970 Bruins: Big, Bad & Bobby,” a celebration of the historic team’s accomplishment on at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May, 10

“Bruins Classics — Best of Brad Marchand”: Bruins programming will air nightly at 8:30 p.m. next week and will feature a week of the Best of Brad Marchand, in honor of his birthday on Monday, May 11. The schedule is as follows:

Mon., May 11

Bruins vs. Florida Panthers (from Dec. 23, 2011)

Tues., May 12

Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings (from Jan. 20, 2014)

Wed., May 13

Bruins at Buffalo Sabres (from Oct. 30, 2014)

Thurs., May 14

Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets (from Oct. 13, 2016)

Fri., May 15

Bruins at Vancouver Canucks (from March 13, 2017)

Sat., May 16

Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks (from Feb. 26, 2019)

Red Sox:

2004 Red Sox Postseason Victory Celebrations: The 2004 postseason run finishes up Friday, and the weekend brings two programs in celebration of the 2004 victory:

Sat., May 9

3:30 p.m. — 2004 Red Sox World Series Championship Victory Parade

Sun., May 10

7 p.m. — 2004 Red Sox World Series Film: Faith Rewarded

Red Sox Classics — Best Brawls: Red Sox programming will feature the best brawls in recent history nightly at 6 p.m. The schedule is as follows:

Mon., May 11

ALCS Game 3: Red Sox vs. New York Yankees (from Oct. 11, 2003)

Tues., May 12

Red Sox at Tampa Bay Devil Rays (from Aug. 29, 2000)

Wed., May 13

Red Sox at Rays (from April 24, 2005)

Thurs., May 14

Red Sox vs. Rays (from June 5, 2008)

My Story Podcasts: This week’s debut episode of My Story in podcast form will be Matt Barnes and will be released Tuesday, May 12. To listen to the Jackie Bradley Jr., Eduardo Rodriguez, Dustin Pedroia, Andrew Benintendi and JD Martinez episodes from prior weeks, visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Mother’s Day

NESN will have Mother’s Day themed content May 9 and May 10 to honor the holiday.

Sat., May 9

8 p.m. — “1970 Bruins Stanley Cup Playoff Rewind”

Sun., May 10

Noon — Mother’s Day Miracle: Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles (from May 13, 2007)

2 p.m. — Bruins at Nashville Predators (from Jan. 7, 2020, 2019-20 Season Bruins Mom’s Trip)

NESN After Hours:

NESN’s nightly news program, “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank, will air nightly for 30 minutes nightly at 10:30 p.m. between Monday and Sunday next week.

In addition, NESN is introducing a weekly “NESN After Hours” podcast featuring hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia. To listen to the weekly podcast released every Monday visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

At Home with TC:

Longtime NESN Reporter Tom Caron, also known as “TC,” will host his own nightly show for the foreseeable future at 8 p.m. between Monday and Friday. Caron will bring his unique and engaging

interview style from his home to the home of athletes, celebrities and sports newsmakers.

Connecticut Sun:

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, NESN will air a weekly Connecticut Sun matchup for “Connecticut SUNdays” featuring the Sun versus Los Angeles Sparks from June 6, 2019. At 4 p.m. Next Sunday, May 17, NESN will feature the Sun versus Seattle Storm from June 6, 2019.

Dining Playbook:

NESN will air “Dining Playbook” at 9 a.m. daily between Monday and Saturday with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa. Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Charlie Moore Outdoors:

At 11 p.m. nightly between Monday and Friday, “Charlie Moore Outdoors” will run.

All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images