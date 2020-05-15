Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN PROGRAMMING UPDATE:

MAY 15 – May 24

NESN’s upcoming week of programming initiatives will include daily iconic Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games, Mother’s Day classics, and daily programming of “NESN After Hours,” “At Home with TC,” “Dining Playbook” and “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”

NESN will re-air one of Zdeno Chara’s favorite NHL games at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday — Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. Fans have the opportunity to program the network too, by submitting their favorite game at NESN.com/FansChoice. For the next month, NESN will be accepting fan requests for their favorite Red Sox, Bruins or college hockey game and will air one fan-requested game per week for five weeks.

In other news, this week Jerry Remy read his book Hello Wally! aloud to the mascot himself. Click here to watch them read along together. Kevin Youkilis will join At Home with TC 8 p.m. on Friday.

Bruins:

Bruins Classics — Best of Brad Marchand: catch the final two games of the best of #63’s week at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Fri., May 15

Bruins at Vancouver Canucks (from March 13, 2017)

Sat., May 16

Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks (from Feb. 26, 2019)

Bruins Classics — Best of Bruins-Maple Leafs presented by Amica’s Coverage Cam: Bruins programming will air 8:30 p.m. next week and will feature a week of the best matchups between the B’s and rival Maple Leafs. The schedule is as follows:

Mon., May 18

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs (from March 19, 2012)

Tues., May 19

Bruins at Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 4 (from May 8, 2013)

Wed., May 20

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 7 (from May 13, 2013)

Thurs., May 21

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 7 (from April 25, 2018)

Fri., May 22

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs (from Dec. 8, 2018)

Sat., May 23

Bruins vs. Leafs, Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 7 (from April 23, 2019)

Red Sox:

Red Sox Classics — Best Brawls: the final two matchups featuring the best brawls will air at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Fri., May 15

Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles (from July 8, 2011):

Sat., May 16

Red Sox vs. New York Yankees (from April 11, 2018)

Red Sox Classics — Best Pitching Performances, presented by Amica’s Pitch Zone: Red Sox programming next week will feature the best pitching games in recent history at 6 p.m. nightly. The schedule is as follows:

Mon., May 18

Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays — Josh Beckett (from June 15, 2011)

Tues., May 19

Red Sox at Orioles — Hideo Nomo (from April 4, 2001)

Wed., May 20

Red Sox at Oakland Athletics — Curt Schilling (from June 7, 2007)

Thurs., May 21

Red Sox vs. Orioles — Clay Buchholz (from Sept. 1, 2007)

Fri., May 22

Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals — Jon Lester (from May 19, 2008)

Sat., May 23

Red Sox vs. Yankees – Rick Porcello (from Aug. 3, 2018)

My Story Podcasts: Next week’s debut episode of “My Story” in podcast form will be Michael Chavis and will be released Tuesday, May 19. To listen to the Matt Barnes, Jackie Bradley Jr., Eduardo Rodriguez, Dustin Pedroia, Andrew Benintendi and JD Martinez episodes from prior weeks, visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

NESN Fans’ Choice

NESN is kicking off the “Fans’ Choice” initiative by airing one of Zdeno Chara’s favorite games, Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.

At 1 p.m. next Saturday, May 23, NESN will air the first “Fans’ Choice” game featuring Patrick from South Portland, Maine’s favorite Red Sox game from April 8, 2018 vs. Tampa Bay. Patrick proposed to his now wife prior to the game overlooking the Citgo sign, and enjoyed a Celtics game and two Red Sox games (including the April 8 game) that weekend to celebrate the occasion.

Fans still can enter their favorite game and memories at NESN.com/FansChoice for a chance to see it hit the NESN air this month.

NESN After Hours:

NESN’s nightly news program, “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank, will air for 30 minutes nightly at 10:30 p.m. between Monday and next Sunday.

In addition, NESN is introducing a weekly “NESN After Hours” podcast featuring hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia. To listen to the weekly podcast released every Monday visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

At Home with TC:

Longtime NESN Reporter Tom Caron, also known as “TC,” will host his own nightly show for the foreseeable future at 8 p.m. between Monday and Friday. Caron will bring his unique and engaging interview style from his home to the home of athletes, celebrities and sports newsmakers.

Dining Playbook:

NESN will air “Dining Playbook” at 9 a.m. between Monday and next Saturday with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa. At 9 a.m. Saturday, May 16, a new episode will air featuring Ray Bourque, his restaurant Tresca and the Bourque Family Foundation.

Next Saturday at 9 a.m. tune in to learn more about Chef Ron, Fenway Park’s Executive Chef, plus local organization Heading Home and their meal packing initiatives that is helping those without access to food during this time. Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Connecticut Sun:

NESN will continue “Connecticut SUNdays” Sunday with a matchup featuring the Sun vs. Seattle Storm from June 16, 2019. At 4 p.m. next Sunday, May 24, NESN will feature the Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury from July 12, 2019.

Charlie Moore Outdoors:

At 11 p.m. nightly between Monday and Friday, “Charlie Moore Outdoors” will run.

All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images