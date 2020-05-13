Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jerry Remy and Wally The Green Monster are making the most of quarantine.

The longtime pals hopped on a Zoom call to catch up and took some time to read as we await the hopeful return of baseball. Remy read the 2009 classic “Wally The Green Monster And His World Tour” to the very attentive Green Monster himself Wednesday.

While quarantine has forced us all to stay at home, but it hasn’t the stopped the dynamic duo from providing a few smiles to Red Sox Nation.

Check out the full reading above!

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images