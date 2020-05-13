Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

N’Keal Harry already was one of the most physically fit receivers in the NFL, and the coronavirus-induced quarantine apparently has done nothing to change that.

The New England Patriots wideout shared an Instagram post Wednesday of himself working out in Houston with a group of athletes. “We really in the lab cookin up,” Harry wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

We know what you’re thinking: “Where’s the social distancing?”

And, honestly, that’s probably fair.

We can’t confirm whether the photos in Harry’s post were taken recently. However, his Instagram story featured a video taken by Delfonte Diamond — a former college receiver who trains Harry and other athletes in Houston at Footwork King Blitz Football — who posted the clip to his own story. While it’s possible Diamond simply posted an old video, it’s far more likely it was recorded the day it was shared.

Plus, this video was posted by Diamond on April 30:

Whether any of this even is a big deal is for you to decide. At the end of the day, Harry is a professional athlete who is doing all he can to to prepare himself for his sophomore season in the NFL.

And, judging by the work he’s been putting in this offseason, the Arizona State product is determined to prove his pedestrian rookie campaign was an aberration.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images