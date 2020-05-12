Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re just about two months into the new NFL year and Jadeveon Clowney remains up for grabs.

The Seahawks, who traded for Clowney ahead of the 2019 season, initially were viewed as the frontrunner to sign the star pass rusher, but a return to Seattle reportedly now is “unlikely.” Thus, it’s anyone’s guess where Clowney might end up.

But if the three-time Pro Bowl selection were to choose a team purely based on fit, NFL analyst Matt Bowen believes Clowney would land with the Jets.

“Not only would Clowney address a need in New York, but he would fit Gregg Williams’ multiple defensive scheme,” Bowen wrote for ESPN.com. “Clowney is a straight-line power defender who can rush off the edge or be used off the ball to create pass-rush matchups. A one-year deal in New York makes sense here.”

While it obviously hasn’t amounted to anything (yet), Jets general manager Joe Douglas earlier in the offseason acknowledged the franchise’s interest in Clowney. Furthermore, the 27-year-old reportedly likes the idea of playing for a big-market organization.

It’s tough to imagine Clowney signing the dotted line with any team in the immediate future, however. Teams currently are unable to meet in-person with players due to coronavirus-related restrictions, which makes for a considerable obstacle for a player with a somewhat concerning injury history like Clowney.

