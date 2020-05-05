A few of the Patriots’ 2020 draft picks are poised to make impacts from Day 1.

New England’s top pick, Kyle Dugger, might need some time before he sees defensive reps, but he very well could be an immediate impact player as a return man. Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, meanwhile, likely will have legitimate chances to claim the top two spots on the Patriots’ tight end depth chart.

Josh Uche, whom New England traded up for to draft 60th overall, also could be called upon from the get-go. The Patriots’ linebacking corps took a few big hits this offseason, and Uche has the makeup to help fill the voids. In fact, NFL analyst Matt Bowen believes the Michigan product landed with the perfect team to maximize his skill set.

“In New England, Uche fits as a developing edge rusher with the athletic traits and quick-twitch ability to be used like Kyle Van Noy in Bill Belichick’s defense,” Bowen wrote for NFL.com “That’s where the Patriots can scheme one-on-one pass rushes for Uche off the edge or wrap him inside on twist stunts. If the defensive linemen can occupy blockers, the door is open for Uche to scrape to the quarterback.

“With Uche’s ability to play off the ball, he can also drop into coverage and close with speed on underneath throws. And we know Belichick likes versatile defenders. I can’t think of a better defensive scheme for Uche, who had 8.5 sacks at Michigan last season.”

When you take a look at Uche’s film, it’s easy to understand why Bowen feels this way.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images