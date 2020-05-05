Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL announced Monday the league’s official 2020 schedule will be unveiled Thursday, and it will be done with a three-hour broadcast.

The coverage on NFL Network will break down the 2020 NFL regular season schedule division-by-division, while analyzing the top matchups and primetime games, the league’s statement said.

The release will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to the insight provided by NFL Media hosts and analysts, the broadcast also will feature NFL head coaches, general managers and other guests being interviewed from their homes.

The league announced Monday it will officially not play any international games during the 2020 season.

