Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is poised for a career year.

Well, at least according to some gamblers, who either really believe in the Bills’ signal-caller or simply like his odds. Either way, bettors are putting their money down on Allen to claim the NFL’s MVP honor for the 2020-21 season.

“According to Oddschecker spokesperson Pete Watt, there are more bets on (Josh) Allen to win MVP right now than any other player,” Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino wrote earlier this week. “Allen has received 23 (percent) of total bets for 2020 MVP to this point and the next closest is Arizona’s Kyler Murray (30/1 odds) with 14 (percent) of bets. (Patrick) Mahomes has received 13 (percent) of total bets.”

Allen currently has 50/1 odds, proving his value is a big reason bettors are putting their money down on him. The 24-year-old ranks 15th behind frontrunners like Kansas City Chiefs’ Mahomes and 2019 MVP and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Others have showed belief in Allen, too, but perhaps in a different way. One NFL analyst and another Hall of Fame QB thinks Allen’s Bills will dethrone the Patriots for the AFC East title this season.

But Allen for MVP? Well, that’s something we’ll hold off putting money on.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images